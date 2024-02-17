CSP seeking help in fatal crash

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado State Patrol troopers are seeking public assistance in solving an active investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Eagle County Deputies found a body down an embankment off the side of the road of Highway 6 on Jan. 9, 2024. CSP troopers determined it was a fatal hit and run. The crash happened near milepost 165, near the town of Edwards.

Investigators determined a bicyclist was hit and left for dead two days earlier on Jan. 7, between the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. The vehicle left the scene and the bicycle was never recovered.

Investigators need your help identifying the vehicle and driver of this fatal hit-and-run. CSP believes the vehicle was a white 2010-2012 Subaru Legacy or Outback that should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 970-945-6198 if you have not done so already. Officials advise you can reference case number 4C240104.

