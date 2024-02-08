CSPD honors courageous actions of personnel and citizens

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) recognized significant contributions made by citizens and department personnel in their annual awards ceremony at the Stargazers Theatre and Event Center.

“The thing that makes Colorado Springs so great is the people who live here,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez of CSPD.

In total, awards included two citizen awards of appreciation, one civilian medal of distinction, 11 life-saving awards, one officer of the year award, one civilian employee of the year award, and one honor guard member of the year award.

“It celebrates things like life-saving awards, not only for our police officers but for civilians who took action when they didn’t have to take action,” Vasquez said.

CSPD said when a community member acts, it can be the key factor in a life-threatening situation.

Courtesy of FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

“That immediate action, the time is of the essence. And every minute that goes by, potentially in a life-saving event is, you know, something that saves that citizen’s life,” Vasquez said.

Some community members honored on Wednesday included Richard Fierro, who, along with an active duty U.S. Navy seaman, helped stop the Club Q shooter on November 19, 2022.

They also recognized the courageous efforts of police officers.

“Our officers are really passionate, certainly about you know, keeping… the city safe, but part of that is really just saving lives,” Vasquez said.

One officer remembered helping in an event where a woman attempted to harm herself.

“I think back to that event a lot, and I was lucky enough to have the officers and the assistance that I did. So, it’s nice to be recognized, but it’s also nice to have my friends and my coworkers recognized and just see the cool things that they’ve been able to do,” said Officer Mitchell Smith, who was honored during the ceremony.

Chief Vasquez said in side conversations with each of the award recipients, they all shared one thing in common.

“Really all of them were just, you know what—’I’m just happy to be up here, happy to have helped.’ And, so seeing that spirit of just a desire and a passion to help a fellow citizen is amazing,” Vasquez said.

“It’s just a very cool experience,” Mitchell said of the ceremony. “And, I’m very lucky to have served with you, with CSPD and now I’m very lucky to serve with the department that I get to.”

