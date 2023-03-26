CSPD investigating after man with pellet gun reportedly identified himself as cop, claimed to hold someone at gunpoint

Mar. 25—Colorado Springs police are investigating after a man reportedly identified himself as a police officer and yelled that he was holding someone at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., police officers with the Falcon Division received a call to the Northwoods Mobile Park in north Colorado Springs regarding a man who was was identifying himself as a police officer and yelling that he was holding someone at gunpoint, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Responding officers were able to determine that the man was not a certified police officer, and was not associated with any local law enforcement agencies. Once contacting the suspect, authorities determined that he was armed with a Glock pellet gun.

Police said no parties were injured during the disturbance.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and possible criminal charges are pending, according to authorities.