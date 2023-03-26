CSPD investigating after man with pellet gun reportedly identified himself as cop, claimed to hold someone at gunpoint

Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Mar. 25—Colorado Springs police are investigating after a man reportedly identified himself as a police officer and yelled that he was holding someone at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

At 1:15 a.m., police officers with the Falcon Division received a call to the Northwoods Mobile Park in north Colorado Springs regarding a man who was was identifying himself as a police officer and yelling that he was holding someone at gunpoint, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Responding officers were able to determine that the man was not a certified police officer, and was not associated with any local law enforcement agencies. Once contacting the suspect, authorities determined that he was armed with a Glock pellet gun.

Police said no parties were injured during the disturbance.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and possible criminal charges are pending, according to authorities.

