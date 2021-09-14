CSRHub's Cynthia Figge on Syndio's Fairness at Work Webinar

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CSRHub

Cynthia Figge, our CEO and Co-founder, was a panelist on the 13th episode of Syndio's Fairness at Work Webinar: How to Incorporate Pay Equity into your ESG Strategy. Cynthia was joined by Lisa Edwards, President and COO of Diligent Corp., and moderator Maria Colacurcio, Syndio CEO.

The webinar covered:

Why ESG is taking center stage for companies, investors, and consumers

The evolution and connection of ESG and CSR

How ESG is influencing investor decisions through data and disclosures

How companies can prepare for and adapt to the new bar of ESG expectations

Insights for corporations as we move forward into a world with more ESG pressure and data

Cynthia emphasizes that as we move forward, ESG focus will become even more critical for corporate innovation and success:

"ESG will be critically important, and it won't be just important in terms of how it correlates with financial short term performance, but it will really be important in terms of anticipating the changes that companies are going to deal with that are escalating. With the rapid rate of change socially and environmentally, ESG becomes a way for companies to stay ahead, to compete, and to perform."

To learn more and gain valuable insights, watch the webinar here.

Cynthia Figge CEO and Co-founder, CSRHub LLC

Cynthia Figge is a forerunner, entrepreneur, and thought leader in the corporate sustainability movement. Cynthia is CEO and co-founder of CSRHub, a leading big-data ESG (environment, social, governance) information platform. CSRHub provides consensus ratings on the performance of 25,000 companies worldwide and serves the corporate, financial, and academic sectors and API partners. Cynthia co-founded EKOS International in 1996, one of the first consultancies integrating sustainability and corporate strategy. She has worked with major organizations including Boeing, Coca-Cola, Dow Jones, and REI to help craft sustainability strategy integrated with business. Cynthia is a national speaker on trends in ESG, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and business intelligence. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur in CSR/ESG, Cynthia was an officer of LIN Broadcasting / McCaw Cellular, leading new services development. She serves as an advisor to media and technology companies and is chair of Compassionate Action Network (CAN). Cynthia has an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is based in the Seattle area.

Story continues

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers one of the world’s broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 25,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings can be used to drive corporate, investor and consumer decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CSRHub on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/csrhubs-cynthia-figge-on-syndios-fairness-at-work-webinar-255141688