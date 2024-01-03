CSS plans on moving ahead with Cold Storage site plans

Jan. 3—YOUNGSTOWN — After being named the preferred developer for the Youngstown Cold Storage building, Creative Structure Services intends to move ahead with plans for the site.

CSS Vice-President David Pawlik said the market study they conducted for the 701 Nancy Price Drive site came back favorable.

"We're thinking that there's gonna be a lot of folks that are already residing in and around the village who want to downsize from their homes," Pawlik said during the Youngstown Board of Trustees meeting last month.

"It adds significant value to what I think is a great community," he added.

CSS is eyeing building 28 condominium units, seven buildings with four units each making up 1600- to 1700-square feet. It would cost CSS around $12 million to construct them in three phases, the first of two buildings starting mid-July and completed by the end of 2024, then another two starting in March 2025, and the final phase of the remaining three buildings.

"The objective is to get everything built in a 12- to 14-month period from when we start," Pawlik said.

A plan has to be filed with the state, which is an eight- to ten-month process and CSS cannot sell the units or accept deposits until it is accepted.

Pawlik requested the board to dig three test pits three feet wide on the site to figure out the bedrock depth. He wants that done around Christmas with the holes filled in afterwards.

CSS would also manage the homeowners association these units would fall under.

The Youngstown Planning and Zoning Boards would still have to approve this project. Pawlik said those approvals should come by the end of March, by which renderings for the site should be complete.

A purchase agreement is being drawn up between the village and CSS, with the caveats that they will not take possession of the property until get those approvals, do the test pits, and provide insurance to the village.

The board of trustees originally named CSS the preferred developer for a 120-day period starting in October. The company currently manages over 1,200 units across Western New York.

The Cold Storage Building had been vacant since 2001, with various redevelopment proposals in the years since including market-rate apartments, a Dollar General, a brewery, an architectural salvage business, and a community theater.