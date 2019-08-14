Is CST Group Limited's (HKG:985) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Richard Hui has been the CEO of CST Group Limited (HKG:985) since 2006. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Richard Hui's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, CST Group Limited has a market capitalization of HK$1.0b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$624k. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). That's a notable increase of 121% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$494k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$225k.

It would therefore appear that CST Group Limited pays Richard Hui more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at CST Group has changed from year to year.

Is CST Group Limited Growing?

CST Group Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 30% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 106%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has CST Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 68%, CST Group Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at CST Group Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. So shareholders might not feel great about the fact that CEO pay increased on last year. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at CST Group.

