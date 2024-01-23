CSU Channel Islands faculty join statewide, week-long strike

A few students dotted the CSU Channel Islands campus on Monday afternoon, drifting between buildings amid scattered rain showers.

But mostly, the campus of about 5,500 students outside Camarillo was empty.

Geology labs, art studios and classrooms sat dark. Down one hall of faculty offices, a dozen doors were closed, some handles flagged with red tags: "Faculty will be on strike."

More than two-thirds of the 370 unionized faculty at CSUCI pledged to strike five days this week, chapter President Greg Wood said, joining the California State University system's first ever systemwide, week-long faculty strike.

The 29,000-member California Faculty Association announced the possibility of a strike in December. Two weeks ago, negotiations between the CFA and Cal State management over pay, faculty benefits and campus conditions hit a brick wall, setting the stage for the work stoppage.

On Jan. 9, Cal State leaders announced that they were closing negotiations by giving faculty a 5% pay bump, effective at the end of the month. The one-time raise is a far cry from the 12% that union negotiators continue to request.

Both sides have accused the other of being unwilling to bargain and of misrepresenting the Cal State system's finances during the monthslong negotiation.

Chancellor Mildred Garcia told reporters in an online meeting Friday that faculty deserve a raise, but that the Cal State system "must work within our financial realities."

Chris Cox, the union's vice president of racial and social justice, said in a statement Friday that system leaders "want to maintain the status quo, which is not working for the vast majority of our faculty, students, and staff."

Whether or not talks do reopen on the union's current contract, negotiations for the next three-year agreement are expected to start this spring. Kevin Weir, a Sacramento State professor on the faculty union’s bargaining team, told online news site EdSource that it wouldn’t be the first time that the union and the university system negotiated on two separate contracts simultaneously, with the last time occurring in 2011.

Protesters in ponchos

Not all of CFA's members, which include professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches, signed on to the strike.

Wood, a physics professor, said that he doesn't know what the remaining third of CSUCI union faculty who have not pledged to strike will do, though some could be striking without signing the pledge. A few non-union CSUCI faculty also told Wood they will strike.

On Monday morning, a group of 50-odd chanting protesters — faculty, students and others — processed in a slow looping picket line outside the campus entrance, back-and-forth across a University Drive crosswalk.

At around 11 a.m., the rain picked up, and a cluster of picketers rushed over to a pop-up awning, collected red CFA-branded plastic ponchos from a group of organizers, then walked back to their station.

Keira Battles, a senior art student, walked down to the picket line from her dorm Monday morning and helped organizers hand out ponchos, doughnuts and signs. It was the first protest she'd ever joined.

"I came here to support my faculty," she said.

All of her professors had canceled classes for the week, she said, though one assigned some work online. A few of her friends have a handful of classes this week. At the beginning of the semester, which started Jan. 15, she had one professor who decided not to cancel class for the strike.

"I'm like, hell no," she said. She dropped the class.

The Cal State system has already agreed to contracts with five other unions, giving each a 5% increase. Over the weekend, it reached an agreement with the system's skilled trades union, averting a strike from those workers, though that agreement still requires approval from its members and CSU trustees.

A few members of that union, Teamsters Local 2010, still joined the picket line for a short period Monday. Tim Allen, head of the CSUCI chapter, said the small group was out in solidarity with the campus faculty.

"If they don't get (this raise), we'll never get it," he said.

At noon Monday, a panel of speakers crowded onto the back of a large flatbed truck, taking turns on a microphone. History professor Frank Barajas rattled through some of the highlights of the county's rich labor-organizing history. The group of picketers had grown to around 100.

"We're fighting not only to have bread, but roses," he said. "They don't want you to have that."

As the rally closed, organizers brought out a colorful pig piñata: a symbol, Wood said, of the university's massive reserves. In turns, the picketers attacked the plump target.

The nonprofit website EdSource contributed to this story.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: CSU Channel Islands joins statewide faculty strike