CSU Channel Islands faculty to join statewide strike if contract talks fail

The California Faculty Association plans to hold a weeklong strike Jan. 22-26 across all 23 California State University campuses, including CSU Channel Islands.

The union represents 29,000 CSU professors, lecturers and other staff, including about 370 at CSUCI, and has been fighting for a 12% general salary increase for this year. However, labor negotiations with the CSU Chancellor’s Office have been stalled for months. The university system is proposing a total increase of 15% over three years, including this year.

Earlier this month, the faculty held a series of one-day rolling strikes across four campuses. CSUCI did not join that round, but Jonathan Caravello, vice president of the university's chapter of the faculty association, said union members will join January's strike if negotiations continue to stall.

Meghan O'Donnell, a professor at CSU Monterey Bay and vice president of lecturers for the statewide faculty association, said in a statement that if CSU management refuses to listen, the union will "have no alternative but to disrupt the business of the CSU to get their attention.”

“We will not tolerate disrespect for the people who make the CSU work," O'Donnell said. "The CSU runs on union labor, and they need the dedicated employees and students for the system to function.”

In addition to salary increases, the union is asking the university system for lighter workloads, longer parental leave and on-campus measures, including lactation stations and gender neutral bathrooms, Caravello said.

Caravello, a philosophy lecturer, said that many faculty are overworked and underpaid, cutting into the support they are able to provide students.

"We're incurring a lot of work to help our students that goes uncompensated," he said. "Our working conditions are student learning conditions. We see it pretty clear cut."

The union meets next with CSU management on Jan. 8, it said in a statement.

The nonprofit website EdSource contributed to this story.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: California State University faculty union plans to hold strike