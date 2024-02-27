CSU issues safety alert following reports of indecent exposure on southwest side of campus

Colorado State University Police said they received multiple reports Monday afternoon of indecent exposure by a man in and around the Campus Arboretum just west of Canvas Stadium.

A campus safety alert said the first report came in at 2:44 p.m. from a female walking past the south end of the arboretum on West Lake Street. The woman said a man exposed himself to her and as she walked away, she felt she was being followed for a short distance.

The suspect was described as a white male who is 6 feet tall with average build, the safety alert reads. The alert said he was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and a mask.

Two other women reported a similar incident in the same area at 4:30 p.m. with a suspect matching the description in the first incident.

CSU Police is asking anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed anything near the arboretum that might be related to these incidents is to contact the department at 970-491-6425. The arboretum runs from Pitkin Street to Lake Street on the southwest side of campus just west of the CSU football practice fields on the west side of Canvas Stadium.

The campus safety alert included a long list of resources for students, faculty and staff to report incidents of sexual misconduct and for victims to receive assistance.

