CSU will have more than 2,000 poinsettias available at annual sale: Here's how to get one.

Colorado State University is holding its annual poinsettia sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 4.

More than 2,000 plants of 29 different cultivars will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 3-6 p.m. Monday at the CSU Horticulture Center, 1707 Centre Ave., said Joshua Craver, who teaches the floriculture practicum in which the plants are grown. Prices are $15 for 6-inch pots and $20 for 8-inch pots. Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card, CSU officials said in Source, an online publication of the university’s marketing and communications team.

All proceeds go to the CSU horticulture program.

CSU upped the number of poinsettias grown from fewer than 1,000 to 1,200 last year and still sold them all at the annual sale, Craver said Thursday.

"So this year, we decided we really need to ramp up our numbers and take care of the greenhouse space available, and students were able to support more than 2,000 plants," Craver said.

More: Housing costs dominate forum discussion between CSU students, elected officials

Students are responsible for all the decision-making and work needed to grow the crop. Beginning in August, they raise the poinsettias from cuttings using the latest technology in intensive greenhouse production, including the use for the first time this year of soil-moisture sensors to control drip irrigation systems, he said. Students also fertilize the plants, protect them, as necessary, from pests and work to maintain the proper soil pH.

Students began covering the plants at night in October with a light-blocking tarp to simulate fall’s shorter days and "trick the plants to make sure they flower at the right time," Craver said. The reduced light poinsettias receive as the days grow shorter trigger their dramatic change in color, he said.

“Poinsettas are a somewhat difficult to grow, so it's a great case-study crop to look at producing in a greenhouse environment," Craver said. "We use the latest and greatest technology to give students that experience."

Reporter Kelly Lyell covers education, breaking news, some sports and other topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com, twitter.com/KellyLyell or facebook.com/KellyLyell.news.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State University's annual poinsettia sale starts Saturday