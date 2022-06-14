CSU police chief, president commend officers response to alleged active shooter threat; Man charged

A man accused of calling in a false active shooter report that sent Central State University in a lockdown on Saturday is facing charges.

The university announced Monday that Kual Bak , 24, was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with making false alarms.

At approximately 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, the university received a 911 call from dispatch with reports of what was believed to be an active shooter.

“There’s a shooter at Central State,” a man police identified a Bak said on the 911 call.

The call, released by the university Monday evening, reported a shooter at a cafeteria of the University Student Center.

The University Police Department responded immediately and activated the campus-wide Emergency Alerts System, the university said.

In a release sent Monday, university officials said that within about a minute of receiving the call about the shooter, Officer Kole Patterson, who was on duty, immediately went to the scene and entered the building to pursue what he believed to be an active shooter threat. He did this before other law enforcement agencies arrived on scene.

An off-duty university sergeant, Sgt. Jason Robinson, returned to campus to monitor the surveillance system. The university said he was the one who was able to verify who the caller was.

University Police Chief Stephanie Hill said the officers did “everything right.”

“They responded quickly and decisively and acted in the best interest of the staff and students of Central State University,” Hill said.

University President Jack Thomas commended the officers on their actions.

“Our officers train for scenarios such as this, but no amount of training can make people act,” Thomas said.

Bak remains booked in the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.



