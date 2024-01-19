CSU San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus faculty to join five-day strike: What to know

The faculty union of the California State University system plans to hold a week-long strike across the 23 campuses, including CSU San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus, from Jan. 22-26 — the first ever systemwide strike by faculty.

The strike also coincides with the first week of instruction for the spring semester throughout the state.

Here's what you need to know.

Why have CSU faculty called for a strike?

The California Faculty Association — a union that represents about 29,000 professors, lecturers, coaches, librarians and counselors — are seeking higher wages and improved benefits, including a more manageable workload, gender-inclusive restrooms, safe and clean lactation rooms for new parents, safety provisions for faculty interacting with university police, a full semester of paid parental leave and reasonable counselor-to-student ratios.

In a statement, the CFA said it called the strike after a bargaining session on Jan. 9 after administrators ended contract negotiations and presented "a last, best and final offer" of 5% general salary raises to faculty members effective Jan. 31, 2024; the union is seeking 12% pay increases to keep up with inflation and lift the minimum wages for its lowest-paid instructors.

"We've got a lot of lecturers who I know who have to string together course assignments across multiple institutions to make ends meet," said Thomas Corrigan, a professor of communications at CSU San Bernardino. "To me, it's one of the best illustrations in which faculty working conditions are student learning conditions, because you can't teach good classes if you are running around with six to seven courses across multiple schools."

California State University, San Bernardino President Tomás Morales and California Indian Nations College President Celeste Townsend pose for a photo during a signing ceremony at Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Cal State has argued that is cannot afford the wage increases and that its total costs far exceed how much it brings in from tuition and state taxpayer revenue — even after approving to raise tuition annually for the next five years.

Corrigan, who is in his 11th year teaching at CSUSB, said most students live and work in the Inland Empire after graduating. It's a huge impact in terms of economic and civil progress, he said. He sees CSUSB as the "people's university."

"At every commencement when the president asks every graduating student (to rise) if they're the first in their family to earn a college degree. And it's just a sea of students, right? It's really special (and it gives) me goosebumps," he said. "The trouble from my perspective is that promise of a quality (and) affordable public education for working-class students — and increasingly students of color — is being undermined."

He noted that the cumulative 34% tuition raise will make it difficult for students to attain a CSU degree — particularly those who are supporting not only themselves, but family members.

Teamsters Local 2010 — a union that represents electricians, painters, plumbers and other skilled trades workers at the CSU — will also join the CFA during the strike, after failing to reach a contract.

CSUSB's Palm Desert campus held a special pinning ceremony for its graduating nurses on Friday, December 15, 2023.

How will this impact the CSU San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus?

While students are met with a banner on the CSU website that notes campus will be "open and fully operational during labor union strikes," students should keep in mind that educators will be withholding their labor, which includes all in-person and virtual work. In other words, they will not be grading, holding office hours or answering work emails.

"I want to be clear that we're working hard to make sure that students understand what's going on," Corrigan said. "We are also working hard to let them know that we didn't do this. We wanted to continue negotiating. At this point, there aren't steps left other than to withhold our labor until they give us the contract we deserve."

If students have classes scheduled on Saturday, Jan. 20, they can expect those to not be impacted, said Rong Chen, professor emeritus at CSUSB.

CSU's website now includes an FAQ section about the strike, which states:

Will athletic practices or events or counseling services be canceled while faculty are on strike? Mental health counselors who decide to strike may cancel appointments. However, you should not assume that all your classes, athletic practices or events, or counseling services will be canceled, as not all faculty will strike. You should stay in touch with each of your professors, coaches or counselors.

I haven’t heard from my professor if we will have class this week. Who can I contact? If a professor has not communicated with you that they have canceled class due to the strike, you should attend the class as normal. If you have not heard from your professor, you may follow up with Dr. Kevin Grisham, Interim AVP of Faculty Affairs & Development at kgrisham@csusb.edu / 909-537-5522 or the Dean of Students Office at dos@csusb.edu / 909-537-5185.

Will the campus remain open during a strike? Yes, campus will be open and operational (e.g., library, food court, student union, advising offices and resource centers). Should there be any changes to hours and services or scheduled events, that information will be communicated via the campus website, Canvas, email or social media accounts.

Faculty have organized a demonstration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23. A strike line and information table will be held at the Cook Street entrance of the campus.

Tomas D. Morales, CSUSB president, with students during a barbeque after the convocation at the Palm Desert Campus of Cal State San Bernardino on Thursday, Sept., 19, 2019.

A class cancellation report was also released by the CSU system, in which students can share which of their classes have been canceled and the faculty member teaching their section. Students also taken to online forums, such as Reddit and various Instagram accounts, to discuss false submissions of canceled classes.

"One thing that's important to know is that students are not responsible for taking attendance for management," Corrigan said. "The idea of having students operate, for a lack of a better term, as snitches to identify faculty who are participating in the strike is really an effort to weaken our union resolve and create an atmosphere of fear. They're pretty easily seen through by both faculty and students."

At time of publication, the CSU system had not responded to requests for comment, but will be holding a media briefing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, when more information is expected to be released.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

