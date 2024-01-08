CSU Spur offering demos & hands-on learning during Stock Show
Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, Feb. 2.
Uncertainty about the prospects for interest rate cuts from the Fed is keeping the market on edge.
Wall Street strategists don't believe an incident last week in which a piece of fuselage flew off a Boeing plane will be a long-term headwind for the stock despite the company's shares plunging Monday.
We're expecting big reveals from Honda, Vinfast, Mercedes-Benz and more at this year's CES Show. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the show floor.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
Amazon enters partnership with Omada Health to launch new health program.
At its First Look event during CES 2024, Samsung the world's first transparent micro LED display.
SentinelOne's deal to acquire PingSafe values the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest exits emerging from India. The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and stock deal to acquire the two-year-old Indian startup last week, but didn't reveal the financial terms. SentinelOne, PingSafe and PeakXV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
If you're looking for speakers to match your Samsung Frame TV, the company has you covered with the Music Frame.
We take a first look at the newest of LG's super thin-and-light Gram laptops.
If you're tired of your cat bringing you a dead mouse as a present, Flappie's cat door might be the solution.
The Stylophone Theremin is a $110 synthesizer that has a single antenna that interacts with your movement to create experimental sounds. The company has started taking signups for pre-orders.
The Big Three U.S. automakers (Ford, GM and Stellantis) won't have big splashy displays and announcements as in past years. AI is a theme that is popping up everywhere and perhaps surprising to some, hydrogen fuel will also have a presence. One of note is Gbike, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator that is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets.
Consumer audio brand Sennheiser is holding it's CES 2024 press conference on Monday, January 8. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. Sennheiser is expected to launch new headphones.
Nothing triggers investor anxiety like a weak week for stocks.
Volkswagen has tested a solid-state battery prototype vehicle, and it had very little capacity loss after significant amounts of use and charging.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Victor Wembanyama had a number of ridiculous highlights in Thursday's loss to the Bucks.
While micromobility companies around the globe have been in limbo and hitting snags like bankruptcy, shutdown and layoffs, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator called Gbike is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets. In an exclusive interview with TechCrunch, Walter Yoon, CEO and founder of Gbike, said the startup is currently in talks for acquisitions in the micromobility industry to increase its market share before its planned initial public offering, aiming for early 2025. The startup recently closed its Series C, around $9.1 million, equivalent to 11.9 billion KRW, in the form of a convertible note, which brings its total raised to $21 million since its inception in 2017.
Want to exercise and enjoy it more in 2024? Start by practicing mindfulness.