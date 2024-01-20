How CSU strike will affect Fresno State teachers and students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just two days into the semester Fresno State teachers are preparing for a week-long strike starting Monday, Jan. 22.

The strike will be simultaneous with the 22 other CSU campuses after negotiations failed between the California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 educators, and the CSU system.

While a good amount of classes will be canceled with the planned strike, campus facilities will remain open.

“A week without administrators, we would still be able to teach the students we would still be able to make it all happen, a week without faculty, that doesn’t happen, we are valuable and we want them to recognize that,” said Fresno CFA President John Beynon.

He says Monday’s planned strike is a necessary step for the future of educators at Fresno State and the entire CSU system.

The union is asking for a 12% raise to keep up with the overall cost of living and an increase in paid leave from 30 days to six months for new parents.

CSU chancellor Doctor Mildred Garcia says the union’s demands are financially impossible.

“We are committed to compensating employees fairly but we are and must be equally committed to the long-term stability and success of the CSU, which means we must be physically prudent,” said Chancellor Garcia.

The strike comes at an interesting time for students at Fresno State.

The university has only been open for two days as of Friday and some students haven’t even had class yet, but are already worried about falling behind.

“You do learn a lot of information on the first week like how the class is set up with the syllabus, what the professor is expecting of you, so if we don’t get those expectations it might set us behind,” said Fresno State student Cherith Garcia.

Beynon says the majority of teachers at Fresno State will go on strike in front of campus along Shaw. He also says most teachers who will strike have already told students through email that the classes are canceled.

“If you are confused, reach out to your professors, and at the same time come and join us on the picket line,” said Beynon. “Students are gonna learn more that week than they might have learned otherwise.”

There still is time for the two sides to reach an agreement of course only time will tell when they reach an agreement.

