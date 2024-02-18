CSU upends Cowgirls in Border War showdown

Feb. 17—FORT COLLINS — The second installment of the Border War between Colorado State and the University of Wyoming women's basketball team did not disappoint.

Both CSU and UW went blow-for-blow at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on Saturday afternoon, with both sides looking to avenge losses from their prior outings.

In the end, turnovers and long scoring droughts proved to be the Cowgirls' undoing in the 75-70 road loss.

"Right when we were on the edge (of making a play), we either turned the ball over or missed a shot," Cowgirls coach Heather Ezell said. "What it really came down to for us was getting a couple shots on the defensive end."

Slow starts have plagued the Cowgirls over the past few weeks, and Saturday's game was no exception. After taking a 4-3 lead in the first quarter, the Cowgirls' offense went ice cold from the field.

Over the final six minutes of the opening frame, UW was outscored 15-4 to fall behind by 10 entering the second quarter.

After CSU extended its lead to 12 early in the second period, UW's offense finally found its stride. Backed by baskets by Malene Pedersen and McKinley Dickerson, the Cowgirls put together a 12-3 run to cut CSU's lead to just two points.

Following a 3-pointer from Emily Mellema to get UW back within two, turnovers and shooting droughts resurfaced. Pedersen managed to knock down two shots before the halftime buzzer to keep the Cowgirls' deficit at four heading into the second half.

Mellema and junior forward Tess Barnes put the team on their backs during the third quarter. Barnes had nine of the team's first 11 points, which allowed UW to finally get its offense going. Mellema added 10 of her game-high 25 points in the third frame, as well.

With just over four minutes to go in the third, Barnes knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game for the first time. On the following possession, Mellema knocked down two free throws to get UW its first lead since the first quarter.

UW didn't stop there, extending its run to 13-0 to take a 48-41 lead — its largest lead of the night. Despite a late flurry from CSU, two clutch free throws from Mellema gave UW a two-point advantage heading into the final frame.

"We talked about it at halftime to get our feet set and shoot with confidence," Mellema said. "Tess really got going in the second half, and we just (tried) to get everyone to have some confidence out there."

After reclaiming a one-point lead, CSU took over in the final frame. The Rams came storming back to take a 62-61 lead just past the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter. It never relinquished the lead.

Turnovers once again plagued the Cowgirls, who fell to 9-4 in conference play this season and 3-4 on the road. While the game was there for the taking until the end, the loss stings that much more knowing the Cowgirls let it slip away, Ezell said.

UW's defense, which had held teams to an average of 54.58 points per game in the conference season, struggled to stop CSU from getting easy looks at the rim. While some of that can be attributed to foul trouble, UW struggled with closing out on shooters.

"They were attacking hard to score, and we got a bit on their heels," Ezell said. "We got put into positions where it was either, 'Hey, I'm either going to give up a layup or foul them.'

"That's where we have to start from the get-go of being in a better position."

One of the bright spots for UW came on the defensive end. Mellema drew the tall task of defending one of the nation's premier scorers in McKenna Hofschild. Mellema rose to the occasion, holding Hofschild to no points on six attempts in the first half, and just nine points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field for the game.

"It's a fun challenge," Mellema said. "I really respect her game, and that's something I take pride on and I really like to play defense. They changed a little bit of what they were doing defensively.

"Kudos to them, they knocked down some shots."

COLORADO STATE 75, WYOMING 70

Wyoming...... 8 16 27 19 — 70

Colorado State...... 18 10 21 26 — 75

Wyoming: Mellema 8-16 5-6 25, Barnes 8-14 0-0 21, Pedersen 4-8 2-2 11, Ustowska 0-2 0-0 0, Fertig 4-6 0-1 8, Symons 0-1 0-0 0, Savic 0-1 0-0 0, McKenna 0-2 0-0 0, Dickerson 2-5 1-2 5. Totals: 26-55 8-11 70

Colorado State: Hofschild 2-11, 5-6 18, Leimane 10-15, 0-1 20, Strom 2-8 4-4 10, Mech 6-11 4-4 19, Ronsiek 6-8 2-2 15, Kinzer 0-1 0-0 0, Crocker 0-1 2-2 2 Totals: 27-255 17-19 75.

3-pointers: CSU 4-13 (Hofschild 0-1, Leimane 0-1, Strom 0-1, Mech 3-6, Ronsiek 1-3, Kinzer 0-1); UW 10-26 (Mellema 4-8, Barnes 5-9, Ustowska 0-2, Pedersen 1-3, McKenna 0-2, Dickerson 0-2). Rebounds: CSU 29 (Ronsiek 12); UW 32 (Fertig 8, Barnes 8). Assists: CSU 21 (Hofschild 13), UW 16 (Mellema 4); Turnovers: CSU 7 (Three with 3); UW 16 (Barnes 4, Fertig 4). Steals: CSU 8 (Three with 2); UW 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: CSU 11, UW 20.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.