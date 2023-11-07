CSU women's basketball beats LSU 92-78

TechCrunch

Zelda fans already got a stellar new game with "Tears of the Kingdom" this year, but Nintendo just dropped another exciting nugget of news: the gaming giant is working on a live-action movie based on the Legend of Zelda franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the thirty-seven-year-old franchise, announced the news this evening. "I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," he wrote on X in a statement translated from Japanese.