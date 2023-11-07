CSU women's basketball beats LSU 92-78
It was a wild and historic opening day in women’s college basketball with a monumental upset and stellar debuts.
It was a wild and historic opening day in women’s college basketball with a monumental upset and stellar debuts.
The school released the details of the contract and the deal is worth $53 million over the five-year term.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Basketball for the first time.
Zelda fans already got a stellar new game with "Tears of the Kingdom" this year, but Nintendo just dropped another exciting nugget of news: the gaming giant is working on a live-action movie based on the Legend of Zelda franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the thirty-seven-year-old franchise, announced the news this evening. "I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films," he wrote on X in a statement translated from Japanese.
The embodiment of "Heat Culture," Haslem with continue his role as mentor and leader from Miami's front office.
Tom Haberstroh from Meadowlark Media joins Dan Devine to talk about his favorite NBA announcers, James Harden’s debut with the Clippers and a whole bunch of early season stats.
There is limited opportunity in LSU’s nonconference schedule for the Tigers to notch signature wins on their NCAA tournament résumé and it could mean another lower seed for LSU come March.
There's a reason we reach for comfort foods when we're feeling anxious or heartbroken: They can boost your mood. But how do they impact your health?
Not only is the mistreatment and abuse of soccer referees dehumanizing, it's contributing to a much deeper problem.
Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is expected to take the stand Wednesday in the $250 million financial fraud lawsuit. Federal prosecutors in Washington, meanwhile, refute Donald Trump’s bid to get the 2020 election interference case against him tossed.
Nintendo today confirmed that it is making a live-action film based on its Legend of Zelda franchise.
Kai Wagner will miss Philadelphia Union's next game against the New England Revolution in the playoffs.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Spoiler: There's even a dish towel with dogs playing in leaves. Dogs playing in leaves!
Duck face is cheugy now. The post What is ‘scrunch face?’ Gen Z TikTokers have noticed a new posing trend appeared first on In The Know.
Former CNN boss Jeff Zucker says cable is "still powerful" and sees potential investment opportunities.
These gift ideas from Amazon, Uncommon Goods, Etsy and other retailers are anything but ordinary.
Sony has just unveiled its latest pro-oriented mirrorless camera, and we now know why it took them four years to develop it
On today’s episode, host Becca Szkutak is joined by our old friend Darrell Etherington to talk with Nasrat Khalid of Aseel. Aseel started as an e-commerce company making it possible for local artisans in Afghanistan to sell to customers across the world and has evolved into working in humanitarian aid delivering emergency food supplies to people in need in Afghanistan and Turkey.
Stray will arrive on Mac on December 5, though you'll need an Apple Silicon-powered system to play it.