CSUB Alumni Association names four new inductees
CSUB Alumni Association names four new inductees
CSUB Alumni Association names four new inductees
23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.
Amazon's Project Kuiper is has launched its first two internet satellite prototypes. It plans to gather real-world data from the mission ahead of launching production in 2024.
Pyfer is 11-2 in MMA and 2-0 with two knockouts in the UFC. He faces hard-hitting kick boxer Abdul Razak al Hassan on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80 at Apex in Las Vegas. He insists he won't be intimidated or bullied.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.
The players get a new truck lease and insurance to cover it, but have to keep a clean driving record and stay on scholarship.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
How do your favorite fall beverages stack up in terms of the amount of sugar is in them? Find out.
Demand for mortgage applications fell 6% last week, to its lowest point since 1995, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey for the week ending Sept. 29.
In the college sports world, the leasing arrangement is one of the most unique in the 27 months of the NIL era.
DoorDash has made a name for itself as a restaurant delivery service that has in later years expanded to categories like groceries and convenience store items. As a page on DoorDash's customer support site explains, the amount of the credit varies and will be stated in the offer. Other details about the program, including the markets where the test is available, the number of restaurant participants or revenue share details were not provided, as DoorDash is not ready to publicly announce the offering.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
The Nissan Hyper Urban concept is an electric crossover with a distinctive exterior design and a futuristic, lounge-like interior.
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
BMW M is making Competition trims the standard M trims, dropping the name. Competition models outsell base models; M Performance will be the middle step below that.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
There has been no meeting of Asian head coaches in NFL, NBA or NHL history.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
The company formerly known as Twitter has paid out nearly $20 million to creators, according to a post from X CEO Linda Yaccarino. The platform, now called X, began paying creators in July for a share of the ad revenue they earned from ads served in the replies to their posts to other verified users. To be eligible, users must subscribe to X Premium (which is the new name for Twitter Blue, not a porn site), have more than 500 followers and have earned more than 5 million tweet impressions for the last three months.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
"America's Got Talent" goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.