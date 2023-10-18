CSUB police seek suspected bike thief

Oct. 17—Police at Cal State Bakersfield are looking for a man they suspect of being involved in a series of bicycle thefts on the university's campus.

The University Police Department released a description of the man Tuesday, saying he is a white man with a large to medium build, 20 to 30 years old and standing about 6 feet fall with light-colored hair and possibly tattoos on both arms. It said he was last seen wearing all black clothing with white shoes.

A department news release said the time frames vary but that most of the thefts have taken place at CSUB's Housing East complex. All the thefts targeted bikes with a cable style lock, the agency said, noting that such locks are "easily overcome."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Corporal Martinez at 661-654-2677.