CSUSB Palm Desert nursing students to provide free healthcare to unsheltered populations

The end of the academic term is near for schools in the Coachella Valley, but that doesn't mean momentum is slowing down for anyone anytime soon.

From a potential bond measure to modernize a century-old high school to vending machines dispensing a love of reading, here's this week's education roundup.

Did we miss a noteworthy education story? Raise your hand and send it my way: jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

CSUSB Palm Desert nursing students to provide free healthcare to vulnerable and unsheltered populations

Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus recently received a $73,422 grant from the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation to support the university's Nursing Street Medicine Program.

The grant will empower 32 nursing students and six nursing student assistants to provide free and vital healthcare services — such as wound care, foot soaks, triage, health assessments and more — to people experiencing homelessness in the Coachella Valley.

The goals are twofold: to offer primary care and address non-urgent issues by redirecting individuals from the emergency room, and simultaneously enhancing a hands-on education for future nurses to engage with vulnerable populations.

“Removing barriers to accessing healthcare is essential in our underserved communities,” said Chris Christensen, Desert Healthcare District and Foundation's Interim CEO. “The CSUSB nursing program continues to be an important part of that outreach among the homeless and unsheltered population, and we support the work they’re doing.”

Community meetings to discuss potential bond for a new Coachella Valley High School campus continue

The oldest school in the Coachella Valley may be next in line for a major upgrade. Coachella Valley Unified School District is holding its third community engagement meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at West Shores High School’s gymnasium in Salton City.

The focus: to consider building a new campus for Coachella Valley High School in Coachella using a bond measure, a funding method used by school districts to cover construction costs for modernization projects usually by raising local property taxes. The school has been at its current location since 1916.

The school district held two previous public meetings within the last month at Coachella Valley High in Coachella and Desert Mirage High School in Thermal.

College of the Desert to host an open house

College of the Desert invites current and prospective students, as well as their parents and families, to its upcoming open house events, which aim to provide comprehensive information on various academic and student service programs.

The events, held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Desert campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and at the Indio campus on Tuesday, Jan. 23 will offer insights into programs for students considering enrollment in English as a Second Language, Adult Basic Education and EDGE/plEDGE, the college's tuition-free program.

Additional presentations will cover a range of topics, including an overview of COD, guidance on the application process and assistance with registration. Attendees can expect bilingual presentations in English and Spanish. Although registration is not required, guests who do RSVP will be treated to a complimentary dinner.

The CSUSB Nursing Street Medicine Program provided some first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to clients of the Well in the Desert in Palm Springs, Calif., on May 7, 2021.

Valle del Sol Elementary launches book vending machine to foster love of reading

If we can get soda cans and chocolate bars from a vending machine, why not books, too? That's the idea behind a new literacy initiative at Valle del Sol Elementary School in Coachella: a custom book vending machine called Inchy's Bookworm.

"There is a literacy challenge within school, particularly due to a lack of engagement and excitement in reading books," said Assistant Principal Jennifer Eyre. "Getting students excited to read by vending their favorite books and being able to take them home will not only help increase a child's literacy, but also improve family relationships through reading."

The vending machine is already in action with students racing to use their golden tokens — rewarded to them after good behavior and habits — for their favorite books.

Local students will have their visionary artwork wrapped on four SunLine Transit Agency buses for the next year as part of its fixed route transit service throughout the Coachella Valley.

SunLine Transit Agency's 'most treasured project' unveils winning student artwork on buses

Local students will have their visionary artwork wrapped on a few SunLine Transit Agency buses for the next year as part of its fixed route transit service throughout the Coachella Valley. The 2023 theme for the 8th annual contest encouraged students to express their personal interpretation on what a sustainable ride towards the future looks like.

The first-place winners were Isabella Machado Gonzalez and Antonio Coloma II of Benjamin Elementary School, Gabrielle Lou Mercedeine Coloma of La Quinta Middle School and Chanhwee Park of Palm Desert High School.

"This is one of SunLine's most treasured projects, one of my personal favorites," said Carmen Cubero, SunLine's marketing and events manager, adding they're always seeking to engage and educate students on the technological advancements that drive alternative clean energy sources.

A recent youth retreat by Alianza Coachella Valley brought together 28 high school students from across the eastern Coachella Valley to strengthen their advocacy skills.

Alianza's youth leadership retreat inspires advocacy through storytelling

Organized by Alianza Coachella Valley, a recent youth retreat brought together 28 high school students from across the eastern Coachella Valley. From photography to crocheting and air filter making, the Youth Advisory Council attended workshops that enhanced their advocacy skills through the power of storytelling.

A session on the impact and dangers of agricultural pesticide exposure resonated deeply with Emeley Delgado, a junior at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal.

"It's a huge issue that I knew of, but didn't know about," she said. "I think just spreading that awareness and advocating for people is so important."

Jackie Castillo, a senior at Desert Mirage High, feels some young people are afraid to become leaders within their community because of a fear of failure or belief that their voices aren't as important. But by the end of the day, the two DMHS students witnessed others leaving the hands-on and community-building retreat with a stronger sense of themselves as leaders — and as peers that they can lean on for support.

"That's so important for just everybody to realize about themselves," Castillo said. "It was a really cool experience and it definitely helped me feel more connected to my community."

Related: From the classroom to the Capitol, Indio High students lead through service

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: COD, CV High: Education news from the Palm Springs area and beyond