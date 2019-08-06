CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for CSX:

0.14 = US$5.0b ÷ (US$38b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, CSX has an ROCE of 14%.

Does CSX Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, CSX's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Transportation industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from CSX's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that , CSX currently has an ROCE of 14% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 10%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. The image below shows how CSX's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do CSX's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

CSX has total assets of US$38b and current liabilities of US$2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.4% of its total assets. Low current liabilities have only a minimal impact on CSX's ROCE, making its decent returns more credible.

What We Can Learn From CSX's ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, CSX seems worth researching further. There might be better investments than CSX out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.