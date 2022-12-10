CSX Corporation's (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 16.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for CSX as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is CSX's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CSX would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 19% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 36% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 5.3% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.0% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that CSX is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CSX's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for CSX that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

