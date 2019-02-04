Has CSX (CSX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CSX (CSX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CSX is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 149 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSX's full-year earnings has moved 1.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CSX has gained about 6.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.97% on average. This shows that CSX is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CSX belongs to the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.72% so far this year, so CSX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on CSX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.