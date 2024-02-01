CSX railroad crossing closures disrupt traffic in Richmond, Columbia counties

Road closure signs sit at the intersection of Alexander Drive and Riverwatch Parkway on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. CSX is doing work at several major intersections including Broad Street, Baston Road, and more.

The City of Augusta announced ongoing CSX railroad crossing closures, affecting traffic throughout Richmond County.

The closures may impact:

Broad Street at Greene Street

St. Sebastian Way near Greene Street

7th Street near Walton Way

8th Street near Walton Way

9th Street near Walton Way

11th Street near Walton Way

12th Street near Walton Way

Riverwatch Parkway near Stevens Creek Road

Riverwatch Parkway near Claussen Road

Riverwatch Parkway near Alexander Drive

The city said to expect heavy traffic and long delays near the closures. To get around the closures, there are railroad overpasses located on Walton Way near 5th Street, St. Sebastian Way near Walton Way, Riverwatch Parkway near Greene Street, and Fury's Ferry Road between Riverwatch Parkway and Washington Road.

In response to community frustration surrounding the closures and lack of detour signs, the city released a statement Wednesday night stating it "is not responsible for the operations of CSX railroad crossings."

The city said the recent repair work on the local CSX crossings is separate from the city's TIA projects and municipal roadway improvements.

Fatal shooting: Augustan dies following shooting near May Park

Columbia County CSX railroad crossing closures

CSX is also closing railroad crossings in Columbia County this week.

Railroad crossing closures are scheduled to take place on the following roads:

Pleasant Home Road

Baston Road

Iron and Steel drives

Old Evans Road

Hightower Drive

Industrial Park Drive

Hardy McManus Road

The closures, which started on Monday, are expected to last at least three to five days, according to a news release from the county.

"This is the information that has been shared by CSX, the county cannot guarantee that the closings will occur on the expected closing dates that have been provided, and we have not been provided with any information concerning the length of the closures," the county wrote in the release. "It is possible that work could be accelerated or delayed."

Similarly to the City of Augusta, Columbia County said it "is not responsible for maintaining or repairing CSX rail crossings."

Residents can contact CSX by calling 800-232-0144 or emailing tellcsx@csx.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Railroad crossing closures disrupt Augusta traffic