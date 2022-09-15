CSX railroad hires Ford executive to replace retiring CEO

JOSH FUNK
·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX has hired an auto industry executive to lead the railroad after its current CEO retires.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corp. said Thursday that Joe Hinrichs will take over from Jim Foote at the end of this month. Hinrichs previously served as president of Ford Motor Co.'s global auto business.

Hinrichs said in an interview with The Associated Press he's very excited that CSX and the other major railroads were able to reach a tentative contract agreement Thursday with unions to prevent a potentially devastating national strike.

“Our employees are going to get a well-deserved raise after working so hard the last couple years through the pandemic,” Hinrichs said. “We’re excited about moving from here. Now we can move our conversation into how do we work together to grow the business and better serve our customers.”

The railroads have been plagued with delivery delays that prompted shippers to complain loudly this year about poor service. Federal regulators got involved and ordered the railroads to address the problems.

But improvement has come slowly. CSX and the other major railroads each needed to hire and train hundreds of additional workers, and that has been difficult amid the ongoing nationwide labor shortage.

Hinrichs said he hopes the new union contracts will help CSX attract and retain more employees.

He said he knows the railroad business as a customer, but not the details of its operations. He has been studying up on the Precision Scheduled Railroading model that CSX has used to slash its costs in recent years and will plan to lean on the expertise of CSX's managers.

“Fortunately, we have a very strong operating team here at CSX that has implemented Precision Scheduled Railroading in the last couple years,” Hinrichs said. “The results have been outstanding. Many people believe CSX is a leader in that regard.”

Hinrichs said he has “read all the books that Hunter Harrison put out” and has been talking to people in the industry to learn more. Harrison originated the Precision Scheduled Railroading model when he led the Canadian railroads and implemented it at CSX before his death.

The model relies on using fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight on them, so railroads can operate with fewer locomotives and employees. Since CSX put it in place, the model has been widely adopted by other U.S. railroads. Collectively, the major U.S. railroads have used the model to cut nearly one-third of their workforce over the past six years.

Foote agreed to remain on as an advisor through March to help with the transition.

CSX is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates more than 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track in 26 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces after acquiring Pam-Am Railways in the northeastern United States earlier this year.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Signs Social Security Won’t Be Enough To Fund Your Retirement

    Once you reach age 62, you can begin collecting Social Security benefits. Before you file for these benefits, it's important to take stock of your financial situation. Discover: The Safest Places To...

  • Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings

    Scientists using data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and computer simulations said on Thursday the destruction of a large moon that strayed too close to Saturn would account both for the birth of the gas giant planet's magnificent rings and its unusual orbital tilt of about 27 degrees. The researchers named this hypothesized moon Chrysalis and said it may have been torn apart by tidal forces from Saturn's gravitational pull perhaps 160 million years ago - relatively recent compared to the date of the planet's formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. About 99% of the Chrysalis wreckage appears to have plunged into Saturn's atmosphere while the remaining 1% stayed in orbit around the planet and eventually formed the large ring system that is one of the wonders of our solar system, the researchers said.

  • Far-left Center for American Progress plays powerful role in Biden admin staffing, policymaking

    The Center for American Progress has a major influence on Biden administration policymaking, evidenced by the number of its officials who have flocked to the White House.

  • Pope studying Bahrain visit, looking at February for Africa

    Pope Francis is studying a possible visit to Bahrain in November and said Thursday he is looking to reschedule his trip to South Sudan and Congo for February. Francis told reporters en route home from Kazakhstan that his strained knee ligaments still hadn’t healed and that travelling was “difficult.” Francis had to cancel a planned July trip to South Sudan and Congo after his doctors said he needed more time to undergo therapy on his right knee.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Glowing Green in a Red Market Today

    If you ask many investors, this might be due to Ford's performance at the Detroit Auto Show last night, and in particular car enthusiasts' excitement over Ford's unveiling of a seventh-generation  Mustang featuring a powerful 5-liter V-8 engine. Specifically, at the same time as it was unveiling its new gasoline-powered muscle car yesterday, Ford unveiled a new plan of action for selling electric vehicles (EVs) through its dealer network. To wit, if Ford dealers want to be able to sell Ford EVs, they'll need to make up to $1.2 million in updates that include installing EV chargers at their dealerships.

  • New Ford Mustang sticks with gas power as dealers must go electric

    Ford is throwing a bone to its traditional Mustang fans, but maybe not for much longer. Ford took the wraps off the latest Mustang, the seventh generation, at the Detroit Auto Show. As of right now the 2024 Mustang will come with two powertrains - a 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine, which Ford says has improved fuel efficiency, along with a more powerful 5.0L ‘Coyote’ V8.

  • 10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed

    The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.

  • Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of potential freight rail shutdown

    Although Amtrak is not involved in the labor dispute, the move is more fallout from an ongoing stalemate between freight rail companies and unions.

  • Rail workers strike: Will other unions seek what the railroad unions are asking for?

    The tentative deal that averted a national rail strike may influence other unions who want similar pay hikes. But they may not have the same leverage,

  • Amtrak Cancels All Long-Distance Trains as Freight Rail Strike Looms

    Thankfully, some important routes will continue…for now.

  • Amtrak canceling all long-distance trains starting Thursday

    Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week. An Amtrak spokesperson said the changes will ensure trains can reach their destinations before the strike, which could begin as early as Friday, and the adjustments could soon extend to other routes.…

  • Amtrak shuttering some lines, commuter rail to follow if strike hits

    Many commuter rail networks, and Amtrak's long distance lines, wholly or partially operate on tracks owned by freight rail companies, which would become inoperable in the event of a freight rail strike.

  • Train trips are grinding to a halt as nationwide rail strike looms

    The looming threat of a national rail strike has already begun reshaping plans for Minnesota rail passengers as some train schedules were suspended Wednesday and others targeted for temporary shutdown. Northstar Line commuter Quetina Mulbah said she'll probably start driving if the train service switches to buses, which could happen as soon as Friday, according to Metro Transit. And Dan Daley ...