CSX train derails in Covington

Four empty cars on a CSX train derailed on a track in Covington early Tuesday, according to the freight company.

The derailment happened at East 35th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Latonia around 1 a.m. and Covington police responded.

The crossing has been cleared and the derailed train cars will be removed between 11 a.m. and noon, according to CSX.

"There were no injuries, leaks or spills of any kind as a result of this derailment and there is no danger to the public," according to a CSX statement. "Two of the derailed cars remained upright and in line and the other two are on their side."

CSX crews were able to move the rest of the train away from the site of the incident to clear crossings that had been blocked. The process to remove the derailed cars should be completed today between 11 am and 12 noon. CSX appreciates the quick response of the local authorities. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

