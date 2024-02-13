CSX train derails in Morgan County

Feb. 13—MAGNOLIA, W.Va. — No injuries were reported and no evacuation was necessary when at least eight cars of a CSX freight train derailed late Monday afternoon in a remote area of Morgan County, according to the Morgan County 911 emergency center.

The 4:16 p.m. incident in the area of Low Line and Magnolia roads prompted a major response of first responders throughout the region.

"Preliminary information indicates that three cars, one car carrying dry cement, one car containing calcium chloride and four cars containing sodium hydroxide were involved in the incident," a CSX statement said.

Local crews determined no hazardous materials spilled from the cars and none of the train crew members were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by CSX.

Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department directed the response of emergency crews.

Numerous volunteer companies responded to the scene along with hazardous materials units from Allegany and Washington counties.