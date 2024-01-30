CT 100 Club donates $80K to SCSO sergeant's family

Jan. 29—The Chisholm Trail 100 Club has once again stepped in to help out the family of a fallen first responder.

On Monday, the nonprofit presented $80,000 in benevolence funds to the beneficiary of Somervell County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Stephen Gibson, who died in a Dec. 13 car wreck.

Gibson was born and raised in Somervell County, married his high school sweetheart Stephanie, and served within the Somervell County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. He died in an on-duty vehicle crash. Gibson's was the first line of duty death ever for the SCSO.

"On behalf of the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, our board of directors, members and our entire first responder family we are so sorry for the loss of Sgt. Gibson and are honored to be able to present this benevolence in remembrance of his service and sacrifice for his community," CT100 Club President Bob Alford said. "We know this check cannot take the place of Sgt. Gibson, but we hope it can help with the financial burdens associated with your tragic loss. We want you to know that the Chisholm Trail 100 Club is so very thankful for Sgt. Gibson's service to Somervell and Johnson counties for the past 27-plus years; and we will continue to honor and remember Sgt. Gibson's legacy in all of our club's endeavors."

At 6:30 a.m. that day, Gibson was traveling northbound when a southbound truck lost control on the wet highway. The truck struck Gibson's patrol vehicle head-on. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured. Gibson is survived by his wife, two children and grandchildren.

"The benevolence funds presented to Gibson's widow support the Chisholm Trail 100 Club's mission of honoring the lives of heroes with the organization's first responder community," CT100 Club Executive Director Cara Ellison said.

The Chisholm Trail 100 Club provides accidental death and serious bodily injury benefits to each of the 1,985 first responders — which includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, correctional officers, and emergency call-takers/dispatchers — in the club's service area of Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County and the city of Mansfield.

The Chisholm Trail 100 Club realizes these funds can never make up for the loss or disability of a loved one, but it can be helpful in covering the unexpected expenses incurred with a catastrophic event, Ellison said. These benefits are provided at no cost to the first responders and are made possible by the Club's membership, annual fundraisers and small business and corporate donations.

"We are proud to now provide $80,000 in benefits to our first responders," CT100 Club Vice President and Disbursement Committee Chairman Mike Erinakes said. "We worked diligently during the fall of 2022 to increase the benefits from $50,000 to $80,000 per first responder. This new AD&D policy (which went into effect Jan. 1) allows the club to support the 2,000 first responders who serve our community. If a first responders is seriously injured or killed on-duty, 'We've got your six.' We want all of our hometown heroes to know that the entire Chisholm Trail 100 Club's membership is backing each and every one of them."

Both Alford and Erinakes are former first responders and are dedicated to the Chisholm Trail 100 Club's mission to "Stand in the gap for our First Responders and their families in times of tragedy." The club's benefits cover all active first responders in the club's service area. In addition to the on-duty death benefits, the club also provides a $5,000 benevolence disbursement to the family of any fallen off-duty (active) first responders who serve within the club's service area. In addition to these benefits, the Club also provides various scholarship opportunities for the dependents of active first responders within the club's service area. The club is governed by a 24-member board of directors and is comprised of nearly 1,000 members (individuals, small businesses and corporations) who support the area's hometown heroes.

Alford said the club is in the process of forming local Chisholm Trail 100 Club committees in both Somervell and Hood counties to help promote awareness of the club's mission, as well as to help with local fundraising efforts.

"If you are interested in getting involved with a proven grass-roots organization that supports our local heroes, we would love to have you get involved," Alford said. "Contact Executive Director Cara Ellison to get plugged into the CT100's upcoming events and activities and learn how you can 'stand in the gap' for those who step out in service daily".

The Chisholm Trail 100 Club was founded in 2009 and was modeled after the many independent 100 Clubs across the nation. The first 100 Club was founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 1952. The Chisholm Trail 100 Club members feel it is important to be prepared in the event of a tragedy, to "stand in the gap" before state or federal benefits come into effect, if there are any.

For information about the Chisholm Trail 100 Club, visit ct100.org or contact Ellison at 866-888-3085.