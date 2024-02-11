CT’s 2-1-1 service sees growing number of calls amid depleted staff numbers

It’s the phone number state officials give out whenever there is something out of the ordinary occurring (think big storms) or people simply might need help.

It’s 2-1-1.

Last year in Connecticut that number was called more than 1.7 million times.

The 24/7/365 resource connects those many state residents to information about local resources and services. The service is free and confidential.

Lisa Tepper Bates, president & CEO of United Way of Connecticut, said that 211 service also covers 95 percent of U.S. territory. In the past year, calls have increased in Connecticut due to food insecurity, lack of housing, health care, and need for utility and heating assistance, she said.

But Tepper Bates also said 211 has had flat funding since 2010 and has lost half of its staff in recent years. They now have 16 staff that answer phones, and the need has grown more over the years – meaning longer waits on hold for callers. The agency said $1.25 million in new funding would allow it to provide service to 1,740 more callers weekly.

“It’s been attrition over time,” Tepper Bates said. “A lot has changed in America since 2010 and our central contract has been flat since then. It’s happened a little at a time when people leave, we haven’t replaced them. During the pandemic we had a big boost.”

Last year, when 211 responded to more than 1.7 million requests throughout the state for help, it was for immediate and long-term challenges, according to the service. In the past five years, requests for basic needs have risen, including food (+98%), housing (+30%), shelter/homeless assistance (+13%) and mental health and addiction assistance (+60%). Since 2018, call volume has been up more than 20% and 211ct.org website volume has increased 20 times, according to the service.

Inflation and the steep increases in prices have also prompted more Connecticut residents to turn to 211 for help, officials said.

The home base for the state location is in Rocky Hill. In addition to 211, they also provide 988 – a crisis hotline. They two services are separately funded.

Tepper Bates said the busiest times are typically Monday or Tuesday mornings. They also get a high volume of calls during extreme cold weather.

“The need for utility assistance is spiking since there were tremendous cuts to federally available heating assistance,” Tepper Bates said.

“We got a boost in staffing during the pandemic and in the last 18 months that has gone away. Food is more expensive than it was before the pandemic. There’s an increase in food insecurity,” she said. “People are looking for help finding a food pantry. They want to know where to get baby formula. We’ve experienced inflation in the state and as a nation and people are searching for basic needs and housing assistance.”

Tepper Bates said they also get calls from people who have lost their jobs and are afraid of the heat turning off and running out of food.

“There’s a human being on the other end of the phone who is empathetic and respectful,” Tepper Bates said. “People want to get across town to the food pantry or figure out a bus schedule or find out the days and times that the food pantry is open. It’s a little human connection in case they have no family or friends.”

During the pandemic, 211 fielded more than 500,000 calls in a three-month span.

“It wasn’t just a health crisis, it was an economic crisis,” Tepper Bates said. “We had vaccines and other aspects of the pandemic. At the end, we lost that boost in the staff and lost 19 people. Those were people that were able to take calls and give support in a crisis.”

The CT 211 squad won the Association’s National 2022 Crisis Center of Excellence Award and is a top service for 988 crisis callers – 211 CT answers 95% of 988 calls in less than 10 seconds.

“Our team is a leader in the nation, and I feel compelled to say that because we so often hear from people in urgent need and we wish we can help them faster,” Tepper Bates said. “We are doing the best we can with what we have. That’s what we do every single day. We treat everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Those in need can also access providers at 211ct.org.

Amanda Paulin has been working the phones for the organization for more than two years. She works the 988 crisis line.

On a recent afternoon, she was on the phone with a recently homeless person in the Hartford area.

“There was a lot of anger and sadness,” Paulin said. “She was worried about being homeless and getting food and finding work.”

Paulin helped the caller to find a food pantry and provided a center for her to get help writing a resume. Paulin also let her know about three counseling centers who could provide her with care.

“it’s heart wrenching at first,” Paulin said, of taking many of her calls. “We never want to think about another person having it so rough. It feels so amazing when I do a follow up and this is the outcome that you suggested.”

The service has been in service to Connecticut since 1976, supported by the state and Connecticut United Ways.