CT advocates want everyone to know sexual violence is ‘a real public health crisis’

An American is sexually assaulted almost every minute, and every 9 minutes the victim is a child, data shows.

But just 25 of every 1,000 perpetrators goes to prison, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

“It’s an issue that is not discriminatory…We also have to acknowledge that certain populations overwhelmingly bear the brunt. Women and girls of color especially experienced sexual violence and higher rates, and Native American women are at greatest risk of sexual violence as well,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said at a conference highlighting Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the YWCA Hartford building.

The White House, which issued a proclamation on March 31, first recognized the designation in 2001, due to the work of many advocates, especially Black women and women of color.

“Sexual violence affects all people, regardless of geography, race, age, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or economic background. One in four women and 1 in 26 men have survived a rape or attempted rape,” the proclamation says. “Abuse can happen anywhere — at work, at home, at school, in other public places, or online. It can lead to depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other physical and emotional wounds. We must keep fighting to make clear how important consent is and how sexual assault can be a crime. And we must help survivors access safety, justice, and healing.”

On its website, RAINN, or Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, shares its breakdown of the number of people victimized each year: 80,600 inmates were sexually assaulted or raped, 60,000 children were victims of “substantiated or indicated” sexual abuse, 18,900 military members experienced unwanted sexual contact, and 433,648 Americans 12 and older were sexually assaulted or raped.

Meghan Scanlon, CEO of Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said that sexual violence also is a common tactic used in intimate partner violence, so an abusive partner can maintain power and control over their victims.

She noted that, according to national estimates, 20 percent of women and 8 percent of men will experience some form of sexual violence at the hands of their intimate partner.

“This includes rape…coercion, and unwanted sexual contact. Abusers will often use reproductive coercion as well, so (they) either sabotage their birth control or deny them access to contraceptives. So we know that this is a method that they use in order to tether themselves more closely to their victim,” she said.

Scanlon said that this is a public health crisis, which is something that is not often thought about when thinking about domestic violence and sexual violence.

“This is a real public health crisis that’s impacting not just women, not just children, but all of our communities, because there is this effect beyond just the victims out into the communities,” she said. “And so I actually, I think we’re all here doing this work, obviously, for the women in this room.”

While speaking, Scanlon said she spotted a young girl listening to the conference. She said that seeing the girl reminded her of why she engages in this work every day – for both the women she serves and for little girls to be able to grow up in a world that is free from domestic and sexual violence.

She also shared that they have 24-hour hotlines available for anyone who is in need of their services, whether it be through their organization or the CT Safe Connect hotline, which offers services in English and Spanish.

“We will get you in touch with the services that you need. You are not alone. There are hundreds of advocates across the state that are ready and waiting to help individuals that are impacted by this. I do hope that what is taken away from here is that you matter, you are believed, you are heard, and we need to do better for…all the other children out there that could potentially be impacted by this,” she said.

CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence Policy Manager Bridget Koestner said that the alliance is a coalition of nine community-based sexual assault crisis centers, and is both survivor centered and survivor led.

She said their centers also have advocates who respond 24 hours a day and seven days a week for individuals in need of their services. They also have a text line, chat services, provide counseling, and facilitate support groups.

Koestner said that other services the alliance offers include accompanying survivors of sexual assault through complex criminal justice processes, standing with them in emergency departments, police stations, college campuses and more.

She said the alliance has a post-conviction Victim Advocacy Program that provides notification and additional support to survivors when the person who sexually assaulted them is out on probation or parole.

“The Alliance centers survivors of sexual violence in everything that we do, we believe them and we keep them in mind in all of the decisions that we make. We want survivors to know that they are not alone. We raise important issues to elevate their voices and needs because we know how important that is,” she said.

“We know that sexual assault is a unique and complex issue…We know that sexual violence can happen to absolutely anyone. And so we are here for everyone who needs us. We believe survivors should have the right to make their own choices, and we support them in their decisions,” she said. “We are working resiliently and relentlessly to end sexual violence because we truly believe that we can make things better. And we absolutely know that prevention is possible. We are advocates for change.”

YWCA New Britain Executive Director Tracey Madden-Hennessey closed out the conference by reminding all survivors that they are seen, heard, and most importantly believed.

She said that while it is good that there are sexual assault crisis services available statewide, she reminded everyone that it is not just about the work they do for all survivors, but also about the way they provide the services that makes them effective for survivors.

“Research shows that healing from trauma comes largely through micro interactions. Micro interactions are small moments, that over the course of days, weeks, months and years, where someone feels really heard and supported when they share a part of themselves. There’s themselves and their story. Our work is filled with those micro interactions,” she said.

According to Madden-Hennessey, some of these micro interactions come when advocates hold someone’s hand during a forensic exam, briefing over lunch after a survivor provides testimony during a court case, celebrating together a rental application approved for an apartment away from where the survivor experienced sexual violence, or when advocates sharing cups of tea during counseling sessions with survivors and help them to find a long term therapist, along with providing basic needs for groceries or gas on a survivor’s journey towards healing.

“Sexual violence is terrible and no one deserves to go through. But survivors persevere despite it, they are resilient, strong and powerful…If you need our help, I encourage you to reach out to our trained and certified individuals,” she said.

If you or a loved one are in need of services, contact the following local resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233; Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence: (860) 282-7899

Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence: English: (888) 999-5545; Spanish: (888) 568-8332

CT Safe Connect: Call or text 24/7 (888-774-2900). You can be anonymous.

YWCA New Britain’s Sexual Assault Crisis Service (SACS) program: Hours are 24/7, statewide in English: 1-888-999-5545; statewide in Spanish: 1-888-568-8332; local New Britain: 860-505-0469;

local Hartford: 860-547-1022.