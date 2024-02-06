CT airline adds four destinations for 21 total. See where you can fly to.

Connecticut travelers now have four new destinations from the state.

Avelo Airlines has added four destinations from Tweed New Haven Airport, for a total of 21: Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

The new flights, with one-way fares starting at $62, will begin flying in May, according to a statement. Passengers also must purchase their seat assignments and pay for checked and carry-on baggage. Priority boarding and extra legroom carry additional charges.

“We are excited to offer Southern Connecticut residents even more travel options with the addition of Atlanta, Charlotte, Knoxville and Destin,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in the statement. “Whether visiting friends and family or enjoying a leisurely vacation, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for Connecticut travelers.”

He said almost 2 million passengers have flown on Avelo since it set off on its first flight from Tweed in November 2021.

Avelo is the only airline flying from Tweed, which has applied to extend its runway and to build a new terminal in East Haven. The airport straddles East Haven and New Haven.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in the statement, “Tweed-New Haven Airport is a key partner in our overall efforts to attract business and job growth in the New Haven region. More flights and travel options help ensure that the region has the reliable transportation opportunities needed for our economic growth.”

Tom Rafter, Tweed’s executive director, said the new flights are part of Tweed’s continued work. “Launching these routes to Knoxville, Destin, Atlanta and Charlotte is not just an operational milestone — it’s a celebration of progress and accessibility in air travel from Tweed New Haven Airport,” he said.

Flights to Atlanta will begin May 2 and will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Fares will start at $72.

Charlotte flights will launch May 2 and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares begin at $62.

Knoxville flights will begin May 9 and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares begin at $62.

Flights to Destin/Fort Walton Beach start May 17 with an inaugural flight celebration, and will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Fares start at $79.

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com.