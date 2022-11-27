CT boy, 15, charged with vehicle vandalism in Hamden

A 15-year-old boy was charged with allegedly vandalizing vehicles in a Hamden parking lot on Friday night.

Officers responded to Towne House Road about 7:40 p.m. for reports of suspicious activity in a parking lot after a person called 911 and said they saw three males looking into vehicles in the area, according to the Hamden Police Department.

When police arrived, the group of males ran into the woods and officers found two vehicles vandalized in the parking lot, police said.

An officer on scene tracked down one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy from Hamden who matched the description given by the caller. He is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal larceny and criminal trover, police said.

Police had not located the other males who were allegedly in the parking lot with the teen, police said.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was scheduled to appear in juvenile court in New Haven on Nov. 28, police said.