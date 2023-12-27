A CT business that serves food and fun moving to bigger space. ‘We’re excited to fill the demand’

A Connecticut business that serves food and fun is aiming to serve more of it.

The popular MUSE Paintbar in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square is moving to a larger space, but it’s not going far.

The business serves food, drinks and allows everyone to be an artist in directed painting is remaining in Blue Back Square about a five minute walk from the original location.

“We cannot have enough seats to accommodate with the demand,” said company spokeswoman Karrie Whisler. “We’re excited to fill the demand.”

The West Hartford location is among the most popular of MUSE Paintbar’s 23 stores on the East Coast, she said.

Whisler said they’ve seen the opportunity for growth for a long time now, but waited for something to come up in Blue Back because it’s such a great place for businesses because of all the great restaurants and events.

Part of the business popularity there, she said, is that West Hartford is filled with creative and talented people.

They are planning three new stores outside of Connecticut in 2024.

West Hartford opened in 2014, the chain’s second location. The first was established in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Whisler said the current MUSE Paintbar at 69 Raymond Road seats 48 in the main room and 17 in the private studio.

The new space at 77 Isham Road seats 58 in the main room and will have two private studios, one seating up to 30 and the other up to 18.

The original space closed Dec. 26 and the new one is set to open Jan. 5, 2024, but Whisler said they are working on making that sooner.

MUSE Paintbar offers all kinds of parties and events, including for children and makes a great “date night” for couples.

They carry wine, beer, cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks and food that includes wings, mozzarella sticks, different kinds of flat bread pizza, chicken nuggets, fries, a Mediterranean platter, chips and dips. For dessert they serve brownie bites, cinnamon sugar pretzel bites, ice cream sundaes and floats.

Their painting activity is “very much geared” for people with no painting experience, Whisler said.

“It’s relaxing, it’s fun. You get out of your comfort zone without feeling abandoned,” because there’s always a professional there to help, she said. “All you have to do is show up.”

Guests go home with a painting they created.