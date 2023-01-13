CT career criminal with 47 previous arrests charged in bank robbery

A New Haven man with an extensive arrest history was charged Thursday in connection with an October bank robbery in Fairfield, police said.

Following a Fairfield Police Department investigation into the robbery at the TD Bank at 1643 Post Road on Oct. 10, 2022, the suspect was identified as Vincent Jones, 54, of New Haven. Jones was apprehended by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit on Thursday without incident at an apartment in New Haven, police said.

Jones is charged with second-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny and was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail . He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Jones is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history which includes 47 previous arrests for robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges, according to Fairfield police.

“This is a great example of police work at its finest and could not be done without the help from the public,” the Fairfield police said in a statement on Thursday. “For that, we thank everyone who played a part in helping the police apprehend the suspect in this case.”