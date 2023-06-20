CT carjacking victim shot during struggle with suspect over gun

A person was shot Monday during a carjacking in Norwalk, according to police.

The Norwalk Police Department said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during a struggle over the carjacker’s gun. The victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers received the report of a carjacking in the area of 580 Main Ave at about 5:47 p.m. Monday. The suspect — who has not been identified — left the area in the stolen vehicle and was later arrested on unrelated charges in Danbury, Norwalk police said.

Officers provided medical care to the victim before medics arrived and took them to the hospital.

The victim told police an unknown man wearing a face mask entered the vehicle, pointed a gun at them and told them to drive. Shortly thereafter, the victim was shot in the leg during a struggle over the gun. The suspect drove away after the wounded victim got out of the car, police said.

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau has assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Norwalk Det. Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.