Good Saturday morning Connecticut,

The weekend looks good with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s on Saturday with less wind and on Sunday temperatures may approach 70 degrees and more sunshine is forecast. Rain showers are expected on Monday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut:

Connecticut's positive test rate and seven-day case count continued to increase, according to new data released by the state health department.>>>Read more by clicking here.

All Kohl's stores could be acquired by the brand's archrival, per a New York Post report. Here's what that means for Connecticut shoppers.>>>Read more by clicking here.

Two sons of the Capitol Report’s Tom Dudchik, who also is part of the WTNH News 8 family, were killed in the crash. The driver was a 17-year-old, police said.>>>Read more by clicking here.

Officials provided the New Haven Register with a timeline of when construction on the grocery store will finish — and when it will open.>>>Read more by clicking here.

A police officer has been placed on leave following his arrest on explosives and weapons charges, according to the police chief.>>>Read more by clicking here.

CT COVID-19 Infection Rate Nears 10 Percent, Town-By-Town Updates originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch