CONNECTICUT — Connecticut’s cumulative seven-day COVID-19 metrics continued to worsen Friday, with more cases and a higher positive test rate. However, COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from Thursday to Friday.

The state reported 5,700 cases over seven days and a positive test rate of 9.42 percent; a week ago the state reported 4,828 cases over seven days and a positive test rate of 8.09 percent.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped 21 patients between Thursday and Friday. There were 212 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals as of Friday.

Schools reported a noticeable uptick in cases after many students and staff returned from spring recess.

CT COVID-19 Positive Test Rate, 7-Day Case Count Increases originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch