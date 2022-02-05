CT Criminal Justice Commission to discuss removal of Colangelo as state’s top prosecutor sticks quietly to his office

Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo stuck quietly to his office Friday after a tumultuous week during which the governor called for his removal and the Criminal Justice Commission, to which he reports, began discussing how to replace him.

Colangelo, who has been the state’s top prosecutor since his appointment to head the Division of Criminal Justice in February 2020, has been under intense pressure to leave office since Wednesday, when a report commissioned by the governor’s office questioned his credibility about a patronage appointment that has attracted the interest of a federal grand jury investigation of two major state spending programs.

The Criminal Justice Commission, which appointed Colangelo and has sole power over the position, scheduled a meeting for Wednesday with lawyers from the state Attorney General’s office to review the laws and regulations governing removal of the chief state’s attorney, a constitutional officer who cannot simply be dismissed. The commission was created as a quasi-independent agency in the hope of insulating criminal prosecutions from political influence.

Among other things, a formal charge would have to be brought and Colangelo would be summoned to a hearing at which he could present witnesses on his behalf.

Colangelo has not spoken publicly about his plan — whether to resign or fight before the commission to remain in office. He did not return a call and a spokeswoman for his office declined comment. Associates said he has considered his options.

“It is a sad day for everyone involved,” said former Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane, who preceded Colangelo in office.

That pressure to resign comes from a lengthy report commissioned by Lamont and that questions Colangelo’s credibility in explaining how he came to hire Anastasia Diamantis, the daughter of politically influential, former Lamont budget officer Konstantinos Diamantis — at the same time Colangelo was lobbying Diamantis for what would have amounted to pay raises for himself and his senior staff.

Story continues

Colangelo has said he was pressing Diamantis to correct long-standing pay-scale irregularities in the Division of Criminal Justice that left some junior prosecutors paid more than their bosses.

Former U.S. Attorney Stanley A. Twardy Jr., who wrote the report after a six-week investigation, bluntly questioned whether Colangelo was credible in his account of how he happened to meet Anastasia Diamantis at a social event, how he immediately offered her a job and how she came to be hired. Other witnesses questioned by Twardy disputed Colangelo’s account.

“Based on the available evidence, we do not find credible the largely consistent accounts of Mr. Colangelo, Anastasia, and Mr. Diamantis concerning how Mr. Colangelo and Anastasia first met. Our conclusion that those individuals lack credibility concerning the straightforward question of how Mr. Colangelo and Anastasia first met casts doubt on the integrity of the circumstances surrounding Anastasia’s hiring with the Division,” the report says.

Just minutes before releasing the highly critical and much anticipated report on Colangelo on Wednesday, the Lamont administration acknowledged that the U.S. Attorney’s office had empaneled a grand jury to investigate two major state spending programs formerly under Diamantis’ control — a state pier refurbishment in New London and the state program that finances school construction. The timing of the disclosure of the grand jury investigation left it overwhelmed by the report about Colangelo.

At the time Colangelo hired Anastasia Diamantis, she had a part-time job with a construction consultant that worked on multi-million dollar school construction projects largely financed by the state with her father’s approval.

Lamont let Diamantis go in late October, days after learning of the grand jury investigation. He hired Twardy to investigate the hiring by Colangelo of Anastasia Diamantis on Dec. 15.

Lamont demanded Colangelo’s dismissal in uncharacteristically strident language a day after making Twardy’s report public.

“When it comes to [Richard] Colangelo, I don’t hire him,” Lamont said at a press event. “I don’t fire him. But if I did he’d be gone.”

“I have zero tolerance for this type of ethical malfeasance,” the governor said. “I’m appalled and outraged at the breach of public faith. I want to hear from them (commissioners) exactly what we’re doing hiring and holding people accountable.”

Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald, chairman of the Criminal Justice Commission, declined to discuss Colangelo’s future Friday. But a day earlier, he suggested Colangelo should go.

“The findings in the report are quite startling and raise profoundly serious questions about whether the Chief State’s Attorney can continue to discharge the duties of the constitutional office,” said McDonald, who voted to appoint Colangelo two years ago.