CT Department of Correction employee on leave while state police probe fatal road rage shooting

A state Department of Correction employee has been placed on leave following a deadly shooting during a road rage incident in Meriden earlier this month.

William Lucky Jr. was placed on administrative leave with pay last Friday, according to a DOC spokesperson.

Lucky, who works at the New Haven Correctional Center, will remain on leave pending investigations by the DOC and the Connecticut State Police, a DOC spokesperson said. He has been employed with the DOC since December 2018.

According to state police, troopers on Jan. 14 responded to Interstate 691, in the area of Exit 2A, after receiving calls around 8 p.m. reporting an active disturbance. Troopers responding to the area learned that a shooting had occurred during a road rage incident.

State police said 49-year-old Scott Kracke of Middlefield was taken in an ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that autopsy results for Kracke are “still pending.”

When asked Tuesday whether she could confirm Lucky was a suspect in the shooting investigation, State police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said, “Not at this time.”

A GoFundMe started in the wake of Kracke’s death said he was the sole provider of his 16-year-old son. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser for funeral expenses and the teen had raised just under $22,000, surpassing its $15,000 goal.

Kracke and his son were avid fans of the Buffalo Bills and enjoyed boating, fishing and going on camping trips together, the GoFundMe said.

According to an obituary, Kracke was born in New York before relocating to Connecticut. He was the owner of Scott’s Home Improvement, LLC., and was engaged to be married at the time of his death, the obituary said.