CT doctor accused of an unethical sexual relationship with a patient won’t practice medicine anymore

A doctor who had practiced at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and who was accused of luring an adult patient into a sexual relationship will no longer practice medicine, according to a decision Tuesday by the state Medical Examining Board.

Dr. Nicholas Bennett’s license will lapse as of April 30. The examining board on Tuesday agreed to withdraw the charges because he will no longer practice. Bennett is former head of infectious diseases and immunology at Connecticut Children’s.

The adult patient Bennett was accused of having unethical sexual contact with attended the examining board’s online meeting Tuesday and read part of a letter she had written about the case.

According to the letter, Bennett first met the woman, identified as Patient #1, when she was diagnosed with HIV.

“We were in an improper relationship,” she wrote. “He groomed me. He targeted me at hospital events by photographing my child and … then sent follow up invitation for a private photo shoot from his hospital email, and many other examples.”

The letter continued, “He told me he loved me, that I was helping him be a better doctor. Eventually, he confided he fantasized about me due to personal information shared in a clinical setting regarding sexual practices related to HIV transmission.”

During the hearing, the patient said she wanted “a transparent hearing weighing Dr. Bennett’s public achievements, research and testimony in medical fields versus his exploitation of at least one known patient that he provided HIV education, testing and care for and known online postings regarding sexually explicit … fantasies and sexual harassment of co-workers.”

“It’s been four years and I am shaking like a leaf,” she said.

According to the statement of charges filed May 25, 2022, Bennett, who now lives in Ponte Vedra, Fla., “used information derived from his treating relationship with Patient #1 to groom Patient #1 for an intimate and/or sexual relationship.”

The statement also stated, that “from December 2018 to on or about March 29, 2019, respondent engaged in an intimate and/or sexual relationship with Patient #1.”

Attempts to reach Bennett or his attorney were unsuccessful. The attorney told Connecticut Public that his client denies the claims against him.

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com.