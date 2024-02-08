CT felon allegedly found with cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun indicted on drug, firearm charges

A Hartford man has been indicted on narcotics and firearm charges following his arrest last June when he was allegedly found with cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded gun.

Standford Smith, also known as “Pops,” 34, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Hartford where he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

The charges — which carry a combined maximum prison term of 35 years — were part of an indictment returned by a grand jury in New Haven on Jan. 23, federal officials said.

According to officials, Smith in March 2021 was sentenced in federal court to 55 months in prison for distributing crack cocaine and his role in a gun trafficking ring. He was later released from prison in February 2022, officials said.

On June 2, 2023, Smith was arrested by members of the Hartford Police Department when he was allegedly found with distribution quantities of cocaine and fentanyl and a loaded Ruger LCP Max .380 caliber firearm, according to federal officials.

“It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement issued Thursday.

According to federal officials, Smith remains in custody while his case is pending.