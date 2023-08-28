CT fire lieutenant accused of sexual assault, placed on leave

A lieutenant with the New Haven Fire Department has been arrested and accused of sexual assault.

Keith Norfleet, 33, turned himself in on Friday in connection with a warrant charging him with first-degree sexual assault, according to the New Haven Police Department. He was released on a $150,000 bond and was expected to be arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Monday, police said.

“In light of these charges, Lt. Norfleet has been placed on administrative leave by the New Haven Fire Department, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and these legal proceedings,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said in a statement. “An internal departmental investigation has been opened and we will refer all findings to the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners and other City of New Haven officials for appropriate action.”

According to police, Norfleet has been under investigation since December. He is alleged to have sexually assaulted a 32-year-old while he was off duty, police said.

The investigation involved a “thorough examination of statements and other evidence,” New Haven police Capt. Rose Dell said in a statement.

“The New Haven Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, and cases involving sexual assault are treated with the utmost seriousness and resolve in order to bring justice for the victims,” Dell said. “The work of the New Haven Police Department, accompanied by the full support of Chief Alston and the New Haven Fire Department, underscore a collective commitment by both departments to ensure the safety of New Haven residents.”