CT grocer charged with illegal sale of alcohol, gun counts

A Bridgeport grocer has been charged with illegal sale of alcohol and weapon counts after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his store and multiple “bottles of liquor” and stolen guns allegedly were found, police said.

The search warrant was executed at De Castillo Grocery Store located at 1160 State St.. Bridgeport after an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics & Vice Division into alleged illegal sale of alcohol, police said.

Police said the store has a “grocery beer liquor permit” but does not have a valid permit to sell other forms of alcohol.

Police said members of the Narcotics and Vice Division and Uniformed Patrol Division served the search warrant the night of Dec. 16 and detained the store owner, Hazeth Aracena, 33. of Bridgeport and his employee. Hazeth has a valid Connecticut pistol permit and was in possession of a legal handgun, a Glock 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, when the search warrant was executed, police said.

The employee, Arlenys Ortiz, also 33, of Haverstraw, N.Y., was unarmed, police said.

However, 67 bottles of liquor were located behind the store counter and seized, police said. Meanwhile, while the search warrant execution was underway, “no less than 20 citizens attempted to enter the store. Several admitted coming to the store to purchase alcohol,” police said in a statement

Further, while four properly secured firearms were located in the grocery store, two of them were previously reported stolen and one was “configured in such a manner to be deemed an assault weapon under Connecticut General Statutes,” the statement said “All firearms were seized and turned in as evidence to the property room.”

Aracena is charged with illegal sale of alcohol, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and two counts of stealing a firearm, police said. His bond was set at $100,000.

Ortiz is charged with illegal sale of alcohol. Her bond was set at $5,000.