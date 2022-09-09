CT group home dismisses employee over alleged sexual harassment

An employee of a group home in Bloomfield has been dismissed after employees of the home went to police with allegations of sexual harassment.

Employees and former employees of Keystone Human Services, 15 Applewood Road, alleged the dismissed person sexually harassed them on the job and made threats of retaliation.

Keystone Human Services provided a statement responding to the sexual harassment claims, saying that their company “works hard to create an environment where people feel safe, respected, and valued. We were made aware of accusations of sexual harassment by a Key Human Services employee. Per our company policy, the accused employee was immediately placed on administrative leave. A thorough internal investigation was conducted, and appropriate employment action was taken. Our foremost commitment is to the safety and security of the people we support and our employees.”

Calls and emails to Keystone for further comment were not returned.

The women, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, filed complaints with Bloomfield police. The reports obtained by the Courant list incidents of harassment alleged by the women.

According to police reports, staff worker E.A. said that the harassment began in April and continued until the end of June.

E.A. reported to police that in May she reported having back pain at work and the now dismissed worker responded, saying “I can make your back feel real good.” She played an audio recording from a day when she was outside playing basketball and she mentioned her back pain. E.A. identified it as the voice of of the now dismissed worker telling her to go into a room, so he could “fix” her back. She said she just walked away.

Another staff worker, N.K. reported to Bloomfield police that she has also had ongoing issues with the worker, filing multiple complaints against him, including one incident that pushed her to leave the company.

When N.K. told the now dismissed worker that she would report him, he laughed if off, she told police. She later received two disciplinary write-ups for using her phone and having air buds on to talk on the phone.

“He always laughed it off to make it like it’s a joke. And he was just joking. And I said, you know, it’s not funny...Then I said you know what? Something is wrong. It was so bad. I used to pull over when I left my shift.

“I will never break down and cry at work, but I would always break down and cry at the end of the street before I took my left turn to go home,” she said. “Every shift, I would sit there and I will break down and cry. Sometimes, I will call another staff worker that I felt comfortable with talking to and I would just cry.”

On July 22, Bloomfield police contacted Key Human Services about the complaints against the worker and were told that the company had conducted an investigation and dismissed the worker from the company, police records show.

Though the person was dismissed, the women said they are not satisfied. A protest was held during the summer in front of Keystone, organized by Power Up Connecticut and The Self Defense Brigade, who helped the women go to police.

Self-Defense Brigade Leader Cornell Lewis said. “From what we have understood this had been going on for some time... the ladies say here. We, as activists, are glad that they contacted us, so we can help them put something together [to] let the company know…that we are here standing for justice.”

Power Up Connecticut Leader Keren Prescott said “PowerUp CT stands in solidarity with the women who have come forward to demand justice.

During the protest, E.A. said that she is still traumatized by what was done to her.

“I don’t have to remember, because while I’m talking about it, I’m visualizing everything done to me. It will never get erased from my mind,” she said.

E.A.’s daughter, A.K. said she experiences pain in watching her mother suffer.

L.M. said she also left the company earlier than she had planned — just months away from reaching her full retirement age.