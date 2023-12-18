These CT holiday lights displays dazzle while raising money for charity

For Mark and April Blethen of Plainville, the holiday season starts in October as they map out where to position thousands of decorations and giant inflatables across their yard, and peaks this month as lines of families walk through their fanciful display.

“When you’re out there setting it all up, it’s not the easiest thing, especially when the weather isn’t good,” Mark Blethen said this week. “But once the kids start coming through, smiling and jumping up and down — and when you see the donation bins filling up — it’s all really worth it.”

Over the last five years, April and Mark’s Cartoon Christmas Display has become a seasonal “must see” for hundreds of families who want to walk through an enormous mix of holiday lights surrounding wooden cutouts and inflatable versions of Christmas-themed Mickey Mouses, Scooby-Doo characters, Minions, Misfit Toys and more.

It’s one of a series of homes in Middletown, Bristol, Windsor, Stafford and Plainville where the owners go all out to create over-the-top holiday displays, chiefly for the entertainment of any visitors who drive through during the season. But these are more than blazing lights and holiday music: They’re fundraisers for local charities, too.

“Over the years we’ve raised more than $5,000 in cash donations and close to 8,000 pounds of food,” said Mark Blethen, who collects donations in a large bin on behalf of the Plainville Food Pantry.

In Middletown, the Sand Hill Road Holiday of Lights show generates thousands of dollars each holiday season, money that’s shared by the Amazing Grace Food Pantry, the Cat Tales cat shelter and the Middletown dog shelter.

“We didn’t start it as a fundraiser, we just put out a lot of lights and started building on that every year,” said Michelle Pirruccio, who, with her husband and the neighboring Wickham family, goes all-out to decorate their homes.

“We did it just for fun. Then it got so big people could see it from Route 9, we had people coming by and giving us money. That’s when we started the fundraiser, and it gets a little bigger every year. Last year we had close to $4,000, and a lot of donations of non-perishables,” she said.

The late Rita Giancola was perhaps the first in central Connecticut to hit on the idea of helping the less fortunate while providing a shimmering, entertaining extravaganza of holiday lights and decorations. For more than 40 years, she transformed her rambling New Britain home into Christmas House with a dazzling show of lights and ornaments, which eventually got so popular that she made it an open house for anyone bringing canned or boxed for for local charities and churches.

The Giancola home was heavy on traditional decorations: Christmas trains, wooden soldiers, snowmen, drummer boys, and seemingly miles of lighted garland and strings of old school lights.

Displays this year vary from emphasizing Nativity scenes, reindeer and Santas to super-light-hearted approaches like Jason Santos’ cartoon-centered set-up.

“We always have Scooby-Doo, this year we added Rudolph and the misfit toys island. We have the Bumble and Cornelius, Barbie and the Princess,” Mark Blethen said. “We just picked up a couple of big inflatables last week, I have a 12-by-12 Grinch that looks enormous.”

Like all of the display owners, the Blethens face hefty utility bills this time of the year. The power bill for December used to be as bad as $1,500, but Mark Blethen credits LED lights with knocking that down to $300 to $400 in recent years.

And occasionally, friends with expertise help out: Electrician Stephan Masotti of Southington this year provided new circuit breakers so all wiring can be run from outside instead of along extension cords beneath partly opened windows.

The Blethens’ production is one of the few that invites people to walk in the yard; most of the other central Connecticut displays are to be seen only from the street. And even those that permit walk-throughs ask visitors to stay on the walking paths and not touch the decorations or lights.

All of the homeowners ask visitors to drive respectfully, avoid blocking traffic or nearby driveways, and be considerate of neighbors, pedestrians and other motorists.

Lastly, visitors should be aware that heavy wind, rain or snow could shut down some or all of the displays temporarily. Several maintain Facebook pages where their owners post emergency closing notices.

A sampling of major displays this year:

Bristol: Lights on Rosewood, 111 Rosewood Drive, open Thursdays to Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. through late December;

Glastonbury: Lights on Eastbury Pond, 39 Fisher Hill Road, open from 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends and 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 1. Visitors are advised not to watch from Manchester Road, but instead to park at Eastbury Pond;

Middletown: Sand Hill Road Holiday of Lights, 277 and 263 Sand Hill Road, open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight and Sundays to Thursdays from 4 to 11 p.m. through the first week of January;

Plainville: April and Mark’s Cartoon Christmas Display, 174 N. Washington St., open Thursdays to Saturdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m. through Christmas;

Plainville: Joshua’s Christmas Display, 15 Hillscrest Road, open Sundays to Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10:30 p.m. through New Year’s Eve;

Stafford: Lights on Mauragan Dr., 5 Mauragan Drive, shows daily at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. through New Year’s Eve;

Windsor: A December to Remember, 25 Tiffany Drive, opens daily from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Christmas.