CT Inspector General investigating officer-involved shots fired during theft of Bristol police vehicle

The Office of Inspector General is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town carjacking incident on Thursday that included the theft of a Bristol police cruiser, the office announced Friday.

Officers from the Bristol Police Department were investigating a report of a carjacking of a Toyota at knifepoint in Farmington that included another car reportedly stolen by the same individual earlier in Hartford, the Inspector General’s office said.

Bristol police located the Toyota near Quaker Lane in Bristol around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The alleged driver, identified as 39-year-old Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police followed Shoemaker-Gonzalez, who then ran toward a Bristol police cruiser and entered the vehicle before driving away.

Bristol police officer Seth Petzing fired multiple shots at the vehicle from close range as it fled the scene. The Inspector General’s office said at least one shot hit Shoemaker-Gonzalez in the leg.

According to body-worn camera footage of the shooting, the officer’s gun was pointed down at just below the door-handle level. The shooting took place in a residential parking lot with several apartment buildings surrounding the area and a school bus in the distance.

Police can be heard yelling at the suspect to “freeze” before shots are fired.

The police vehicle proceeded to flee until it crashed into the front door of Palma’s Diner on Stafford Avenue in Bristol, approximately two-and-a-half miles from where the Toyota was abandoned.