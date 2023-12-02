CT labor department warns of job application scheme

The Connecticut Department of Labor is urging residents to be cautious of a new scam targeting people who are applying to jobs.

Scammers are targeting people seeking employment by claiming to be an employer registered with CTHires, the state’s job bank, and asking for personal data like their bank account numbers, credit card numbers and social security numbers, the department said in a statement.

The phishing scheme is being used to get people’s banking information, steal other personal data and collect fraudulent payments, said Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo.

“This is a truly heartless scam that preys on people who are searching for work and eager to explore all opportunities,” Bartolomeo said in a statement. “Technology has been at the forefront of connecting workers to jobs and employers — it’s one of the reasons that the state’s economy is strong and stable. Unfortunately, technology opens the door for fraud, so we urge residents to be protective of their data.”

In some cases, the scammers have stolen money by telling residents that they need to pay an application fee, the department warned.

Everyone who uses CTHires, is applying for jobs or files unemployment should be on the lookout for potential scams, the labor department urged.

Officials advised looking out for a list of “red flags” like application fees, social security number requests and threats to lose job opportunities if they do not quickly apply.

According to the department, people applying for jobs should always independently verify the company they are applying to and avoid providing personal information before they verify.

Applicants should also check out companies’ websites and keep an eye out for missing contact information, questionable email addresses or spelling errors.

“Trust your intuition and investigate further if anything seems suspicious,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone who receives a call from an employer registered with CTHires that has asking for banking or credit card information, social security numbers or other personal data should report the request to their local American Job Center.

Applicants can also contact the American Job Center for help verifying job opportunities or companies.