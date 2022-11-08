CT labor panel upholds firing of Hartford employee whose Instagram post could have put police officers in ‘grave danger’

Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
The state Board of Mediation and Arbitration has upheld the firing of a Hartford sanitation worker for taking video of an undercover police car with two officers at city gas pumps, then posting it on Intagram, where it was shared more than 1,000 times.

The post included the words: “Yo, they in a Lexus bro’ you better be careful my n*****, be careful. They’re out there.”

Mishawn Williams, whose job duties were to ride on the back of the garbage truck and lift receptacles into the disposal area admitted he took the video and posted it to social media, according to the board’s decision, posted on the state website.

The question facing the panel following a union complaint was whether he was fired for “just cause,” the decision states.

On March 5, 2021, Williams was in the department parking lot at the end of his shift while still on the clock when he saw an undercover police car and two officers using the city gas pumps, the background in the decision states.

The video showed the officers, vehicle make, model, color, and the license plate was visible.

He also posted a photograph of the officers and the vehicle with the statement: “Stay safe, stay sharp.”

The video and photograph were shared over 1,000 times on Instagram then migrated to Facebook, the decision states.

Police Officer Hector Morales, among a team that monitors social media and other activity for criminal activity, discovered the posts.

“The police department and officers filmed were immediately told the vehicle had been compromised and their safety was at issue,” the labor board’s background states.

Williams told investigators repeatedly that he didn’t mean to do the officers harm and wrote an apology letter to each, the decision states.

Williams told them he thought the officers were merely engaged in safety and he wanted to tell people to drive safely and obey the laws.

The union, Municipal Employees Council 4, Local 1716, filed a grievance, arguing that Williams’ offense didn’t rise to the level of firing.

The union argued that Williams is a “young, immature male” and so his conduct should be excused or given a lesser penalty than firing, the decision states.

An employee for 18 months before the incident, Williams was a good employee who arrived early and did what he was asked, the background states.

The union argued Williams should have been given a second chance, as he “truly did not comprehend the results of his actions,”

The union also argued the city doesn’t have a social media policy prohibiting the sharing of sensitive information with the public, but, even if it did have one, Williams would have posted the items because he didn’t think the information was sensitive.

The labor panel sided with the city, stating Williams’ actions demonstrated a “serious lack of judgement” and could have endangered the lives of two undercover Hartford police officers.

The labor panel’s decision states: “But for quick discovery of the posting by officer Morales, the officers could have been placed in mortal danger.”

In a concurring opinion attached to the documentation, labor panelist and arbiter Stephen R. Ferrucci III states that at first he was leaning toward agreeing Williams’ actions were “Just a youthful stupid mistake that could be used as a learning experience,” especially because the city had no written policey about photographing and taking a video in that situation.

Ferrucci noted Williams had been referred to in a review as a “great” addition to the department. The union requested a “time served ‘” suspension equating to Williams’ 10 months without pay.

But Ferrucci said he reviewed it all again after what his colleagues on the panel said.

He revisited the claim that Williams statement, “Yo, they in a Lexus bro’ you better be careful my n*****, be careful. They’re out there.” was to warn the general public to obey the laws.

Ferrucci decided, it was not that kind of message, but rather, “a targeted message to a group of people that might be prone to do unlawful activities.”

Ferrucci also wrote: “In this day and age of individuals walking up to marked police cars and shooting police officers, it is reasonable to believe that since this undercover car was put out there on the internet that if it were to be used at a crime scene stake out it could be recognized by individuals involved in criminal activity, and as such, could put officers in grave danger.”

