CT mail carrier admits to stealing mail; feds say it included packages, gift cards and cash

A postal worker waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft of mail by a postal employee, according to federal prosecutors.

Umberto Pignataro, 46, of Bridgeport, faces up to 5 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 17, federal prosecutors said in a statement

Prosecutors, citing court documents and statements made in court, said Pignataro worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Norwalk, and between December 2020 and May 2021, stole hundreds of pieces of mail, “including packages and greeting cards that contained cash, gift cards and other items of value.”

Prosecutors also said that video surveillance captured Pignataro “rifling through, destroying and pocketing pieces of mail while servicing his mail route,” and that when he was confronted by investigators, he admitted stealing mail, and that he had a gun and used cocaine at work. He was placed on unpaid leave, the statement said.

The case was matter investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine E. Boyles and Michael S. McGarry.

Anyone who believe they are a victim of theft related to this case can file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG, or by visiting www.uspsoig.gov/form/file-online-complaint.