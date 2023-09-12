CT man accused of causing crash during street takeover involving 300 participants

A New Haven man has been accused of causing a crash and leaving the scene in the midst of a street takeover in Milford involving about 300 ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles in July.

Jonathan Delgado, 40, was arrested Monday and charged with evading responsibility, failure to obey a control signal and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement, according to the Milford Police Department.

He was released on a promise to appear and is expected to be arraigned in Milford Superior Court on Oct. 10, police said.

According to Milford police, the charges against Delgado stem from a street takeover reported on July 8 at about 7 p.m. Police said about 300 motorists on ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles drove through town, committing traffic violations and causing delays for other drivers.

During the takeover, a motorcyclist heading west on Boston Post Road ran a red light and crashed into a car coming off the Interstate 95 North exit ramp, police said. The bike became trapped under the vehicle following the collision.

According to police, participants of the street takeover surrounded the vehicle and were able to free the motorcycle before the operator of the bike took off.

Milford police on Tuesday said they were able to identify Delgado as the operator of the motorcycle following an investigation. He was charged after a warrant for his arrest was signed by a judge.