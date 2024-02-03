CT man accused of collecting almost $30K in unemployment benefits while working full-time job

A Meriden man has been arrested and accused of illegally collecting nearly $30,000 worth of unemployment benefits in 2021.

Eddie Taveras-Cruz, 40, was charged Tuesday with one count each of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice.

He is free on a $15,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court next Wednesday.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Taveras-Cruz allegedly collected about $29,335 in unemployment benefits between January and September 2021 while he was working full time. Authorities allege he failed to report his wages while he was collecting the unemployment benefits.

The matter was investigated by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. Officials said the investigation was launched following a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

According to the DCJ, the fraud charge Taveras-Cruz faces includes a possible penalty of one to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The larceny charge would expose him to anywhere between one to 20 years in prison and a $15,000 fine, the DCJ said.

Officials said the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit was established under a partnership between the Division of Criminal Justice and the state Department of Labor to investigate and prosecute alleged fraud in the unemployment compensation program. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.